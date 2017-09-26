Prices Up Slightly for Stark Natural Gas Aggregation

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – If you live in an unincorporated area of Stark County, you’ll be receiving information soon on the Natural Gas Aggregation Program for November through next October.

It’s an “Opt-out” program, meaning if you do not take any action, you will be enrolled in the program.

Dominion Energy Ohio customers will pay $3.64 per mcf of natural gas, 21-cents higher than last year.

Columbia Gas customers will pay $4.44 per mcf.

For more information, contact IGS Energy, which is the gas supplier.

Call 877 353-0162 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.