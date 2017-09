CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 29-year-old woman is charged with OVI and Child Endangering.

She went to the Stark County Jail to pick up her intoxicated boyfriend, only to fail a sobriety test at the jail.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Brandi Rae Cohen had her two kids in the car at the time, hence the endangering charge.

She blew a .162 on a breathalyzer test.

The boyfriend got another ride home, facing an OVI count, but Cohen had to go to jail, according to the sheriff’s office.