GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – We broke another high temperature record at the Akron Canton Airport on Tuesday.

We hit 92 degrees at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

That breaks the record of 89 set in 1900.

It’s the first time during this heat wave that we’ve broken a temperature record.

On both Saturday and Sunday, we tied high temp records.

Wednesday’s record to beat is also 89, set in 1891.

AccuWeather predicts a high of 87 on Wednesday.