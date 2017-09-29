Jackson Credit Union Robbed on Thursday

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The Saint Joseph’s Federal Credit Union office in Jackson Township was robbed Thursday afternoon.

Police say the man carried a satchel over his shoulder into the office in the 1800 block of Whipple Avenue NW at about 1:30 p.m.

He claimed he had a bomb.

The robber took off in an older model red or maroon Chevy Trailblazer.

Here’s the reported suspect description:

white male

brown and gray hair

in his 50s

5’8″

200 pounds

Call the local office of the FBI if you have any information: 330 456-6200.