Jackson Credit Union Robbed on Thursday

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The Saint Joseph’s Federal Credit Union office in Jackson Township was robbed Thursday afternoon.
Police say the man carried a satchel over his shoulder into the office in the 1800 block of Whipple Avenue NW at about 1:30 p.m.
He claimed he had a bomb.
The robber took off in an older model red or maroon Chevy Trailblazer.
Here’s the reported suspect description:
- white male
- brown and gray hair
- in his 50s
- 5’8″
- 200 pounds
Call the local office of the FBI if you have any information: 330 456-6200.