LifeShare Set to Help Vegas Victims

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – How badly is blood needed in Las Vegas?

LifeShare Community Blood Services is prepared to send the Gift of Life, if needed.

But, perhaps you heard about the response of so many in Las Vegas to blood drives there, with people just wanting to help the injured.

And you can do the same here, in case more blood is needed.

Here are the Canton and Massillon LifeShare locations and hours, according to their website:

Canton: 1455 Harrison Avenue N.W. (Suite 208 -North Bldg.):

Monday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Massillon: Aultman West: 2021 Wales Avenue NE:

Monday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.