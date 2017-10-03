It’s sports, it’s fall, it’s OCTOBER BASEBALL & the roadman is watching dance moms on cable. I don’t believe it. Join us tomorrow on news talk 1480 WHBC as we break down the ALDS. It’s the Kenny & JT show weekdays at 3 Related Content Kenny and JT joined by Tim May, Ohio State Buckeye... Other Than The QB Battle…… What To Watch For In B... KENNY’S KEYS TO THE CAVS BEATING THE CELTICS IN TH... 3.25.17 Jackson State Champs Video: Kenny and JT now joined by MIKE PETRAGLIA f... Kenny & JT recap Labor Day weekend activities