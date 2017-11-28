16th annual Massillon Community Candlelight Walk is This Sunday
By Gary Rivers
|
Nov 28, 2017 @ 12:02 PM

Loren Vogel and Margy Vogt joined Gary Tuesday morning to discuss the annual walk that is free and open to the public.

The event is a self-guided stroll through downtown Massillon among luminarias and Christmas lights to visit eight historic churches and five community attractions from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.  From 7:45 to 9:00 p.m., the candlelighting ceremony and the grand finale musical program will be held in St. Mary’s Catholic Church—a joyful return to the traditional finale location after the 2015 fire.

Guests may pick up a brochure wherever they start. They can choose their own route and set their own pace. The brochure includes a map of the event and descriptions of the participating churches and attractions.

Related Content

Gary Talks Social Media and Live streaming Crime w...
What? Coconut Oil Isn’t Healthy?
Professor Worries that Politics is Taking Us Down ...
Regula Concerned About the Rover Pipeline Spill
SAM Center Helps Veterans of Stark County
Hoodies For The Holidays Encourages College-Bound ...