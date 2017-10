LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Five people including three children were seriously injured in a one-car accident just north of Alliance Thursday night.

25-year-old Juwan Dixon and 27-year-old Karissa Fullerton of Alliance were hurt when the SUV Dixon was driving went off Route 183 north of Route 619 in Lexington Township, hitting two trees and overturning.

The children ages 11, 6 and 4 were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.

The state patrol is investigating.