Five Area Post Offices Host Passport Fair

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Government statistics indicate that 18.3 million passports will be expiring this year.

The United States Postal Service hopes to bring attention to that, with a Passport Fair.

It happens at five different post offices in Stark County Friday and Saturday.

You can make an appointment to apply for or renew a passport.

You can also renew a passport online.

If you do go in person, why not pull the paperwork from the website and bring it along.

