CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Another series of ramp closures at Route 30 and I-77 early this week.

Then the $4 million rehab of the interchange will be nearly complete, says ODOT.

Overnight ramp closures are happening Monday night and Wednesday night on the Route 30 EASTbound ramp to 77.

Tuesday night, the 30-WEST ramp to both directions of 77 will close.

The closures are from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Six bridges were replaced as part of this two-year project.