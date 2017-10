CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – NEXUS can begin constructing its 255-mile-long gas pipeline.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Wednesday gave the OK to begin the $2.1 billion project.

The pipeline will begin at a gas processing plant at Kensington in Columbiana County, going through Washington, Nimishillen, Marlboro and Lake Townships before passing through the city of Green.

The pipe will carry natural gas to Canada.