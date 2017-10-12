Work Begins on PFHOF Temporary Lot At Stadium Park

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Work has begun at Stadium Park on a temporary parking lot for Pro Football Hall of Fame patrons while construction on the Hall of Fame Village continues.

By next spring, the Hall hopes to have a 490 vehicle parking lot on Fulton Road NW, with the park losing two baseball fields in the process.

In return, the Hall will enhance lighting at the baseball fields at Weiss Park as well as build new restrooms and do streetscaping at the Stadium Park site.

The Hall will vacate the lot in three years.

At that time, the Hall is expected to take up some of the asphalt and build a multi-purpose field.