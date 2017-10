IRONTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A quadruple murder suspect has been arrested.

23-year-old Aaron Lawson was picked up late Friday morning, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

There are no specifics on the arrest.

Lawson was being called a person of interest in the shooting deaths of four people, one of whom was an 8-year-old boy.

A fifth person was stabbed several times and taken to a West Virginia hospital.

Those incidents near Pedro, Ohio, just north of Ironton.