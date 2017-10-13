Ohio Supreme Court: Tam O’Shanter Issue Stays on Ballot

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Tam O’Shanter Golf Course rezoning referendum on the fall ballot stays there.

The Ohio Supreme Court rejected the golf course owner’s contention that the issue is not adequately explained on the ballot.

The High Court agreed with a Board of Elections decision.

Issue 38 for Jackson Township voters allows 62 acres of the property at Fulton Drive and Everhard Road NW to be maintained as “business”, which is what township trustees approved.

A “No” vote changes the zoning designation back to “residential”.