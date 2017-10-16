North Canton City School District Holds Town Hall Meetings

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The North Canton City School District has two Fs they think they can turn into As with one issue this election cycle.

Those Fs are Finances and Facilities.

Issue 44 seeks a 3.99-mill bond issue to build new schools and improve Hoover High, while a .75-percent earned income tax will boost operating revenue.

There are three town meetings in the next 10 days, providing more information on the issue.

Here are the locations: