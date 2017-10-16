42 Canton District AEP Workers Help in Florida

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – 42 line workers from the Canton District of AEP Ohio are back in town after spending 16 days restoring power on both the east and west coasts of Florida after Hurricane Irma put millions in the dark.

And they are no strangers to Florida Power and Light.

The Floridian utility was here a few years back, helping to restore power from the June 2012 Derecho, especially in Tuscarawas County and points south.

A total of 745 AEP Ohio workers and contractors headed south last month.

They helped the Florida utility accomplish a goal: restore all power in two weeks.