In Akron, Summa St. Thomas Remains Closed

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – At Summa St Thomas Hospital, they are now saying there was “significant damage” from that Friday morning fire at the North Side Akron facility.

The building remains closed, with no date set for reopening.

100 patients were transferred to other hospitals when the fire broke out.

Initially, firefighters said plastic was burning in a basement storage room.

Hotline phone lines have been set up if you have an appointment or questions.

The Summa number for appointments is 330 375-7702.

And the at Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center: 330 668-4486.