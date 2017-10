CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Not only are area police officers and troopers enforcing school bus laws from their cruisers, they’re on the bus too!

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is one of the local agencies putting deputies right behind the driver, making sure vehicles stop for the red lights.

There’s also another vehicle nearby to write up the ticket.

All police agencies we talked to said they are strictly enforcing school bus laws.

This is National School Bus Safety Week.