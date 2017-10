Deer with warts, or fibromas in Logan County Ohio (Courtesy ODNR)

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Did you know deer get warts?

But very rarely on deer, they can get a LOT of warts, called fibromas.

The warts can be as small as a dime and as large as a tennis ball!

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says as long as the warts are not infected, the deer meat will be fine.

The department will also put down an animal that has so many warts that it cannot live comfortably.