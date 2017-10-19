CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Stark County commissioners voted to raise the county bed tax on hotel rooms from 3- to 6-percent Wednesday.

The increase is expected to bring in another $1.5 million to the county Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Commissioner Janet Creighton says they are hopeful for a tenfold increase in the number of visitors to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village, once it is constructed.

They also want that traffic to visit other venues in the county.

The increase takes effect November 22nd.