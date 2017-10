COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – Another reason to live in Ohio besides no hurricanes, and there’s definitely a connection here.

Cheaper homeowners and auto insurance.

The Ohio Department of Insurance says we Buckeyes have the 9th lowest average homeowners rate and the 12th lowest auto rate in the country.

That’s after average increases among the top insurers in 2016 at 1.9% for homeowners and 3.1% for auto.