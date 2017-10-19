PD Has Person of Interest in Canton Apartment Shooting

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton police have a person of interest in a shooting incident in the 800 block of Alan Page Drive NE Wednesday night.

They say two men began arguing in an apartment in the Skyline Terrace complex.

One of them grabbed a gun and started firing.

26-year-old Charleston Eutsey of Canton was hit several times.

He’s at Aultman; his condition is not known.

Detectives say there were others in the apartment unit, but they were not injured.

They were being cooperative with detectives.