Jackson PD, FBI: Perry Man Robbed Credit Union

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – An arrest in connection with a bank robbery in Jackson Township from nearly a month ago.

47-year-old Glenn Schilling of Perry Township was arrested with the assistance of the FBI and Perry and Canton police departments.

He is charged with third-degree felony Robbery.

Jackson Township police say K-9 Officer Ruger played a key role in developing evidence that solved the crime.

A man walked into the St Joseph’s Federal Credit Union on Whipple Avenue NW on September 28th saying he had a bomb.

He left with an unknown quantity of money.

Schilling is in the Stark County Jail.