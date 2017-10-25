AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Big changes are coming to the Akron freeway system over the next week and a half.

That’s especially true if you commute to Cleveland on I-77.

Even if you’re just headed to a basketball or football game.

By November 5th, all I-77 traffic will need to use I-277 and the Kenmore Leg.

The two I-77 ramps at the Central Interchange will be closing.

It starts with the closure of the 77 Northbound ramp to 76 West on Sunday evening.

Then, the 76 East ramp to 77 South will close on November 5th.

Contractors on the $84 million project are beginning to rebuild the westbound lanes of I-76.