APD: Help Us Find a Suspected Murderer

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Akron police are looking for the 33-year-old man they say killed a Wooster man in an incident last Friday outside a city bar.

Queitin Tyler of Akron is charged with Murder and Felonious Assault.

They say he shot 26-year-old Darian Hardison to death outside of Halftime Sports in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

Another man who was shot is in stable condition.

Queitin Tyler is 5’11” and 180 pounds.

Akron police say he should be considered armed and dangerous!

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

You can also call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes).

Callers can remain anonymous.