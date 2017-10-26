Cleveland Browns Football Preview – Game 8
October 29nd (London, England) vs Minnesota Vikings
9:30am (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC
Browns (0-7) – Last place in the AFC North
Vikings (5-2) – 1st place in the NFC North
Last Game:
Titans 12 Browns 9
Vikings 24 Ravens 16
Browns: HC- Hue Jackson – 2nd year with Browns (1-22)
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- DeShone Kizer (93-179-965y-3td-11int) (28r-126y-2td)
RB- Isaiah Crowell (91r-287y-0td)
RB- Duke Johnson (28r-143y-2td) (32c-314y-1td)
WR- Ricardo Lewis (21c-250y-0td)
TE- David Njoku (16c-176y-3td)
LB- Christan Kirksey (594t-1.5s-5tfl)
Minnesota Vikings: HC- Mike Zimmer – 4th year (31-24)
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- Case Keenum (122-190-1,322y-5td-2int)
RB- Jerick McKinnon (55r-237y-2td) (22c-131y-1td)
WR- Stephon Diggs (23c-395y-4td)
TE- Kyle Rudolph (26c-244y-2td)
LB- Eric Kendricks (52t-1s-3tfl)
DE- Everson Griffen (28t-9s-2fr)
Betting Line: Vikings -8