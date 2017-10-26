Cleveland Browns Football Preview – Game 8

October 29nd (London, England) vs Minnesota Vikings

9:30am (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC

 

Browns (0-7)  – Last place in the AFC North

Vikings (5-2)  – 1st place in the NFC North

 

Last Game:

Titans 12         Browns 9

Vikings 24      Ravens 16

 

Browns: HC- Hue Jackson – 2nd year with Browns (1-22)

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- DeShone Kizer (93-179-965y-3td-11int) (28r-126y-2td)

RB- Isaiah Crowell  (91r-287y-0td)

RB- Duke Johnson  (28r-143y-2td) (32c-314y-1td)

WR- Ricardo Lewis (21c-250y-0td)

TE- David Njoku     (16c-176y-3td)

LB- Christan Kirksey (594t-1.5s-5tfl)

 

Minnesota Vikings: HC- Mike Zimmer – 4th year (31-24)

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- Case Keenum (122-190-1,322y-5td-2int)

RB- Jerick McKinnon (55r-237y-2td) (22c-131y-1td)

WR- Stephon Diggs (23c-395y-4td)

TE- Kyle Rudolph   (26c-244y-2td)

LB- Eric Kendricks (52t-1s-3tfl)

DE- Everson Griffen (28t-9s-2fr)

 

Betting Line: Vikings -8

 