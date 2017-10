PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A 33-year-old Canton man is dead in a one-car crash in Plain Township from early Friday morning.

Glen Evans was pronounced dead at Mercy Medical Center.

The Canton post of the State Highway Patrol says Evans drove into the island at Route 62 and Harrisburg Avenue NE at about 2:30 Friday morning.

His Toyota Venza hit a sign and a tree.