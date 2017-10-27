Accused Conneaut Child Killer Arrested Near Pittsburgh

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WHBC) – The man accused of sexually assaulting and killing a 13-month-old girl in Ashtabula County has been captured.

Joshua Gurto was arrested in a gas station parking lot in Franklin Park Pennsylvania just north of Pittsburgh at 2 a.m. Friday morning.

He’s in the Allegheny County Jail.

Gurto is charged with murder and rape in the beating death earlier this month of little Sereniti Sutley in Conneaut.

Police and the U.S. Marshall Service believe he was hiding out in a nearby wooded area since being charged.