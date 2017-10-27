Saturday: Chapter 128 in the Storied Rivalry

Mayor Tom Bernabei after last year's McKinley loss.

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s Game #128 in the traditional rivalry: McKinley and Massillon Saturday afternoon.

Mayors of both Canton and Massillon addressed a combined meeting of the Rotary Clubs in Canton at noon on Friday.

Their annual wager is on: the mayor representing the losing team must wear the winning football jersey all day on Monday.

Here are some game details:

No umbrellas are permitted in the stadium.

There’s parking at Lehman Middle School and the downtown Timken campus, with shuttle buses running before and after the game.

The three gates at the stadium open at 12noon on Saturday.

All game-day ticket sales will take place in the ticket booth in the parking lot across Blake Avenue NW.