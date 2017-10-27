Safe Communities Tips for Halloween and Trick or Treat

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Halloween is on Tuesday, but many communities including Canton and Massillon are doing Trick or Treat this weekend.

So there will be lots of ghosts, goblins… and Wonder Women out this weekend.

Stark County Safe Communities says make sure the kids’ costumes are reflective and not so long that they trip over them.

After all, sunset these days is around 6:30.

And drivers, watch for pedestrians, especially with kids possibly darting out into traffic.

And don’t forget, always: buzzed driving is drunk driving, so assign that designated driver now.