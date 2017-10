MASSILLON Ohio (WHBC) – A man is dead in an industrial accident in Massillon Monday morning.

The Massillon Fire Department says the victim was working as part of a demolition project at the Massillon Museum.

He was apparently helping to move equipment out on Lincoln Way E when he was hit by a car.

The department got a call at about 8:30 for a man trapped under the wheel of a vehicle.

The victim died later at the hospital.

Massillon police and OSHA are among those agencies investigating.