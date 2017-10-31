Election Preview: North Canton City School District Issue 44

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The election is a week from Tuesday.

The North Canton City School District has voters deciding on two different tax increases in one issue, Issue 44.

A .75% earned income tax increase would pay for renovations at Hoover High School and a new middle school and two new elementary schools.

The state will pay for 37% of construction costs.

In addition, a 3.99 mill property tax increase will pay for current operating expenses.

Superintendent Jeff Wendorf says the district faces more cuts if the issue doesn’t pass.

