Absentee, Early Voting Continue Ahead of Election Day

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – As of Wednesday, the Stark County Board of Elections had issued nearly 9600 absentee ballots, with over 6300 of them returned.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is noon Saturday.

The elections office is open until 7 p.m. each day this week for early, in-person voting.

They’re also open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday for early, in-person voting.

Early voting ends at 2 p.m. Monday, as preparations are made for Election Day.

Here’s more on absentee and early voting from the Stark County Board of Elections.