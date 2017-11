CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – We think of winter weather as really kicking in after the holiday season.

And that’s what AccuWeather looks for this winter.

They’re looking at a series of coastal storms and clipper systems from mid-January into February.

There’s the “potential” to get heavy snow from these systems.

Also, January will be a cold one, with temps at least 2 degrees below normal on average.

Until January, AccuWeather expects the cool/warm/cool/warm pattern to continue.

Here’s the AccuWeather winter forecast for the entire U.S.