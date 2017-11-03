County Seeks Renewal of .1 Mill 911 Tax

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Election Day is Tuesday.

Issue 3 on the November ballot is the Stark County .1 mill 911 renewal levy for 5 more years.

The levy generates about $638,000 per year.

The 911 levy has been on the books in Stark County since 1987.

Last year, the 911 system handled nearly 170,000 calls.

Here’s a reminder: if you cannot vote on Tuesday, there’s early in-person voting at the Board of Elections over the weekend.

The Board of Elections office is open until 7 p.m. on Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Early last shot at early voting is Monday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.