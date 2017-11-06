Well, That was fun!

Hopefully the weekend was kind to you. We started out just fine with a great road victory by the Cavs, the rest was straight crap! Speaking of crap, forget the fact that my new puppy (Lucy the wonder dog) keeps me busy. Hey, it’s her job. Eat, drink, sleep & … you get the picture. A road loss by the Buckeyes & another home melt down by the Cavs, rounded out a less than favorable weekend.

On a much brighter note, the 73rd WHBC Annual High School Football Awards Banquet is set. Save the date: Thursday, November 16th at Skyland Pines banquet center 3550 Columbus Road NE. 44705.

Kenny & I will be announcing the players names’ on the show today. Information regarding times, ticket prices etc… are listed at WHBC.com

Sooooo, we’ll recap the weekend & look forward to “right-ing” the ship(s). Join us today, 3-7pm Newstalk 1480 WHBC. You can now find us on the iHeartRadio app.