9-Year-Old Massillon Girl Dies From Fire Injuries

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – The young fire victim in Massillon has died from her injuries.

There were several attempts to rescue 9-year-old Aniyah Johnson from her second-floor bedroom in the 15th Street SE duplex unit early Monday.

A Massillon firefighter did pull her out an upstairs window, but she died late Tuesday night at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Three others in the duplex were able to escape.

The kitchen fire sent a lot of smoke into the upstairs area.

Cooking on the stove is the fire cause.

Damage is estimated at upwards of $40,000.