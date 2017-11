MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – Even as construction has just begun on the Massillon Museum expansion project, there’s a funding source to keep that addition in operation.

Massillon voters passed a 1.5 mill tax for the museum yesterday.

1 mill is a renewal while the .5 is new money.

Executive Director Alex Coon says it’s the only museum in Ohio funded by a tax levy, making the admission free.

52-percent of voters approved the levy.

The new wing of the museum opens in August.