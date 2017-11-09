Ohio State vs Michigan State Preview

Ohio State Football Preview – Game 10

November 11th (Home) vs Michigan State

12pm (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC

 

Buckeyes (7-2, 5-1)  – Ranked #13 in College Football Playoff Poll

Spartans  (7-2, 5-1)  –  Ranked #12 in College Football Playoff Poll

 

Last Game:

Iowa 55                    Ohio State 24

Michigan State 27    Penn State 24

 

Ohio St: HC- Urban Meyer – 6th year at OSU (68-8) 1 National Title

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- JT Barrett               (189-280-2,374y-28td-5int) (101r-517y-5td)

RB- JK Dobbins            (119r-914y-5td)(13c-89y-0td)

WR- K.J. Hill                (43c-417y-3td)

WR- Johnnie Dixon      (17c-413y-8td)

DE- Nick Bosa              (21t-4s-1.50tfl-1ff)

CB- Damon Webb        (44t-2int-1fr-2tfl)

 

Michigan St. HC- Mark Dantonio – 11th year (97-44) – Big10 Conf.

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- Brian Lewerke        (192-315-2,207y-16td-5int) 

RB- LJ Scott                   (127r-554y-5td)  (15c-91y-1td)

WR- Felton Davis III      (45c-586y-8td)

TE-  Darrell Stewart Jr.  (40c-427y-2td)

LB- Joe Bachie               (77t-2s-6.5tfl-2int-2ff-1fr)

 

Betting Line: Ohio State  -15 1/2

