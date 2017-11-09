Ohio State vs Michigan State Preview

Ohio State Football Preview – Game 10
November 11th (Home) vs Michigan State
12pm (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC
Buckeyes (7-2, 5-1) – Ranked #13 in College Football Playoff Poll
Spartans (7-2, 5-1) – Ranked #12 in College Football Playoff Poll
Last Game:
Iowa 55 Ohio State 24
Michigan State 27 Penn State 24
Ohio St: HC- Urban Meyer – 6th year at OSU (68-8) 1 National Title
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- JT Barrett (189-280-2,374y-28td-5int) (101r-517y-5td)
RB- JK Dobbins (119r-914y-5td)(13c-89y-0td)
WR- K.J. Hill (43c-417y-3td)
WR- Johnnie Dixon (17c-413y-8td)
DE- Nick Bosa (21t-4s-1.50tfl-1ff)
CB- Damon Webb (44t-2int-1fr-2tfl)
Michigan St. HC- Mark Dantonio – 11th year (97-44) – Big10 Conf.
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- Brian Lewerke (192-315-2,207y-16td-5int)
RB- LJ Scott (127r-554y-5td) (15c-91y-1td)
WR- Felton Davis III (45c-586y-8td)
TE- Darrell Stewart Jr. (40c-427y-2td)
LB- Joe Bachie (77t-2s-6.5tfl-2int-2ff-1fr)
Betting Line: Ohio State -15 1/2