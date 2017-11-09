27-Year-Old Canton Man Shot Dead, Found in Backyard

Red light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton police are working a new homicide investigation.

The body of 27-year-old Jimmy Longshore of Canton was found in a back yard in the 3300 block of 31st Street NE at about 10:30 Wednesday night.

He had been shot several times.

The Canton Police Detective Bureau is looking for information.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through tip411. Just text the word CANTON and your message to 847411.