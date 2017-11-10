Cleveland Browns vs Detroit Lions Preview

Cleveland Browns Football Preview – Game 9

November 12th (away) vs Detroit Lions

1pm (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC

 

Browns (0-8)  – Last place in the AFC North

Lions    (4-4)  – 2nd place in the NFC North

 

Last Game:

Vikings 33      Browns 16

Lions     30      Packers 17

 

Browns: HC- Hue Jackson – 2nd year with Browns (1-23)

 Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- DeShone Kizer (111-213-1,144y-3td-11int) (33r-144y-3td)

RB- Isaiah Crowell  (102r-351y-1td)

RB- Duke Johnson  (34r-176y-2td) (36c-324y-1td)

WR- Ricardo Lewis (23c-292y-0td)

TE- David Njoku     (18c-195y-3td)

LB- Christan Kirksey (67t-1.5s-6tfl)

 

Detroit Lions: HC- Jim Caldwell – 4th year (31-25)

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- Matthew Stafford (189-303-2,212y-14td-4int)

RB- Ameer Abdullah   (122r-417y-2td)

WR- Golden Tate         (50c-562y-2td)

WR- Marvin Jones       (33c-515y-5td)

LB- Tahir Whitehead   (44t-1s-3tfl)

Betting Line: Lions -12