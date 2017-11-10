Cleveland Browns vs Detroit Lions Preview

Cleveland Browns Football Preview – Game 9
November 12th (away) vs Detroit Lions
1pm (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC
Browns (0-8) – Last place in the AFC North
Lions (4-4) – 2nd place in the NFC North
Last Game:
Vikings 33 Browns 16
Lions 30 Packers 17
Browns: HC- Hue Jackson – 2nd year with Browns (1-23)
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- DeShone Kizer (111-213-1,144y-3td-11int) (33r-144y-3td)
RB- Isaiah Crowell (102r-351y-1td)
RB- Duke Johnson (34r-176y-2td) (36c-324y-1td)
WR- Ricardo Lewis (23c-292y-0td)
TE- David Njoku (18c-195y-3td)
LB- Christan Kirksey (67t-1.5s-6tfl)
Detroit Lions: HC- Jim Caldwell – 4th year (31-25)
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- Matthew Stafford (189-303-2,212y-14td-4int)
RB- Ameer Abdullah (122r-417y-2td)
WR- Golden Tate (50c-562y-2td)
WR- Marvin Jones (33c-515y-5td)
LB- Tahir Whitehead (44t-1s-3tfl)
Betting Line: Lions -12