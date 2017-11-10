FBI: Local Drug Operation Was Big, Massillon Woman Ran It

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The FBI and local law enforcement agencies say they took down a drug operation that sold cocaine, crystal meth and more across Stark and Wayne Counties.

And they showed off the $800,000 in ill-gotten goods at a press conference on Thursday at the FBI office in Jackson Township.

They picked up the evidence in two days of raids on 11 locations in the area.

They say the group operated in Stark and Wayne Counties..

Accused of heading the drug organization is 30-year-old Karla Hernandez-Salazar of Massillon.

She’s charged with cocaine trafficking.

Hernandez-Salazar’s husband is also charged in connection with the drug operation, and his name may be familiar.

Juan Caro-Silva is also charged with attempted murder for shooting a man at a drive thru business on Lincoln Way E in Perry Township earlier this week.

The FBI says the shooting incident is a separate matter.

They say both are here illegally from Mexico.

Also, they say more arrests are forthcoming.