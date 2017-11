GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – Delayed work at the Interstate 76 interchange with Cleveland-Massillon Road will take up this weekend.

The ODOT District 4 office in Green says no thru traffic will be permitted on either roadway from Saturday at 8 p.m. until Sunday at 8 p.m.

I-76 traffic will be able to exit then re-enter the highway in both directions, but there are sure to be delays.

The contractor is setting new bridge beams there.