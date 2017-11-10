PFHOF ‘Undercover Bust’: Gold Jackets Pose as Volunteers, Surprise Guests

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – They’re having fun at the Pro Football Hall of Fame these days.

they’ve started an in-house video series called “Undercover Bust”.

The idea is to plant a Gold Jacket using an alias among attendees at the Hall.

They did it already with new inductee Morten Anderson, who spoke to a number of guests as “Bob” from the city of Green.

The reactions of guests who learned they had been speaking to Anderson is priceless.

They are continuing the series, but not telling us who the next inductee will be.