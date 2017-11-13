Plans to Resume Christine Slinger Search

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A national volunteer search group could be back in Stark and Tuscarawas Counties either this or next weekend.

They hope to continue the search for Christine Slinger.

EquuSearch expects to have more ATVs for the next effort.

They’re also hoping for a few more volunteers.

About 30 people searched about a dozen locations on Saturday, turning up no sign of the 27-year-old Perry Township woman.

She has been missing since she left her home with a boyfriend in August.

The boyfriend shot himself dead in his New Philadelphia apartment.