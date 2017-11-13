UPDATE: Doctor Shot in Affinity Parking Lot Dies

(Courtesy Massillon police)

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – A local doctor died following surgery at Affinity Medical Center Monday.

This, after police say he was shot at least twice by a gunman in the parking lot of the Massillon hospital.

The suspected gunman then took his own life.

As of 7:30 p.m. Monday, neither man was being identified.

Massillon police believe it was a planned homicide-suicide.

Nearby neighbors reported hearing gunfire at around 2 p.m.

The Massillon City Schools were on lockdown for a short time as the investigation began, but they stressed on social media that nothing happened on any school property.

