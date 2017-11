CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – There’s more free parking in Canton starting in about a month.

City Council voted unanimously Monday night to stop ticketing cars after 4 p.m.

They’ll also make Saturday another “free” day, just like Sunday.

Paying for parking is a common complaint by those transacting any kind of business downtown.

The new times for metered parking start 30 days after the mayor signs the bill.

The new hours will be: