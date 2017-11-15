Winter Safety Awareness Week: Some Tips

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – This is Winter Safety Awareness Week.

The Stark County Emergency Management Agency says if you commute quite a distance or use freeways on weekends, you should have an emergency kit in your car.

Just like a home safety kit, it would ideally contain water, snacks, a flashlight, cell phone charger and more.

For the car, county EMA director Tim Warstler says think of what you would need if you were stranded in the snow for 24 hours.

You also want to check on your neighbors during bad weather.

Also, it’s a good time for businesses to update their safety plans as well.

Local Winter Safety Event

The Stark County EMA is having a daylong winter safety event at their offices on Route 62 in Canton on Monday, Dec. 4.

There’s a link to more information on the agency’s Facebook page.

Or call 330 330 451-3900.

State Winter Awareness Recommendations

The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness recommends the following winter preparedness tips:

Prepare your home for winter. Remove and cut away low-hanging and dead tree branches. Strong winds, ice and snow can cause tree limbs to break and could cause damage to your home. Have your gutters cleaned. Snow and ice can build up quickly if clogged with debris.

Practice fire safety and prevention. With winter months and the holiday season, people are indoors more, and cook, decorate and entertain more – which unfortunately, can lead to more home fires. The best protection is to have working smoke detectors in the home. Test your smoke detectors monthly. Conduct fire drills. Change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors twice a year – when you change your clocks, change your batteries. Have auxiliary heaters, furnaces and fireplaces checked or serviced before using. Cooking-related fires are the number one cause of home fires. Never leave cooking food unattended. Keep towels, potholders, paper away from the stove’s heat sources.

Prepare winter emergency supplies kits for the home and vehicle. Check the expiration dates on nonperishable food items, bottled water/beverages and medications. Winter emergency kits should include flashlights, extra batteries, blankets, coats, hats, gloves, a battery-operated radio/Weather Radio, first aid kit, cell phone and charger, and enough nonperishable food and water (one gallon per person, per day) to sustain every household member for several days. Have stored food, bottled water and supplies for your pets, as well.

Check on your neighbors. Comprehensive preparedness requires whole communities to participate in a “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” approach. If severe weather is forecasted or has just occurred, or if your neighborhood has an extended power outage, check on your neighbors and family members – especially those who are older or have functional needs – to ensure that they are okay and that they have the resources to stay safe and warm. Your communication plan might include exchanging phone numbers to call during times of need.

The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness is comprised of 16 local, state and federal agencies and organizations. For additional information on winter weather safety and severe weather preparedness, visit OCSWA’s website.