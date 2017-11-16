WASHINGTON, DC (WHBC) – The Congressional Budget Office report on both the House and Senate tax reform plans indicates there will be a massive hit on all commodity program payments to farmers, according to the National Farmers Union.

All farm bill payments to farmers would be cut 100% to make up for the $1.5 trillion in lost revenue.

They’re urging farmers and others tied to agriculture to call their representatives and senators.

The farmer’s union says farm income is already down 40% in Ohio since 2012.