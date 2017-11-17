CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Major damage at the TimkenSteel Harrison plant during the night Thursday night.

The Canton Fire Department says equipment controlling a ladle carrying molten steel malfunctioned, allowing the molten metal to spill from the third floor down to the second and the first.

The floors on all those levels caught fire, destroying a control room on the 3rd floor and office space on the second.

A lot of equipment was also destroyed.

No employees or firefighters were injured.

There’s no damage estimate or specific cause for the malfunction yet.

The department got the fire call at 9:20.